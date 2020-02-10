Phil Spencer Wants to Improve Xbox Brand in Japan with Xbox Series X - News

/ 831 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft has never found success in Japan with any of their Xbox consoles. This includes the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and most recently the Xbox One. Head of Phil Spencer in an interview Gamertag Radio said their failure in Japan is "unacceptable."

Spencer hopes that with more effort and Japanese games the Xbox Series X will be able to improve the Xbox brand in the country. Microsoft last year announced several Japanese games were coming to the Xbox.

The list of games includes the Yakuza franchise coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, which will launch later this month. There is also a long list of Final Fantasy games coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass throughout 2020.

"When I got into this job, the thing I was seeing was third-parties skipping Xbox One and not even shipping on the platform," said Spencer.

"To be fair there will still be examples of that and every one of them causes me pain, but the number one thing I wanted to do when I started in this role was to get back on the ground a couple of times a year playing with the studio heads, playing their games, and just making them know that I had a commitment to their global success.

"I think one of the outputs of that was just the number of Japanese-published games that we were able to show at E3, and I’ve been really proud of the way that we’ve built a partnership with almost all of the publishers there and had really great showing on our E3 stages, and yes those games are shipping on all platforms.

"But the fact that games that have never been on our stage were on our stage, then we started seeing games that have never been on our platform not only coming to the platform but being highlighted on our stage. That’s the journey that I’ve started."

"We’re gonna do a much better job with this next upcoming launch of not waiting ten months to launch in Japan like we did last time," he added. "We’re gonna make sure that our services like Game Pass and xCloud are there so people have access to them.

I think what you’re asking about is can we have more home-grown first-party content that’s developed there. I’ll just say I think we can. I’m not announcing anything, but I think the Japanese market is specifically important because of the creative community there, because of the gamer community there, and I want Xbox to mean more there than it does today."

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles