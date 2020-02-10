Survival Horror Game Heaven Dust Launches February 27 for Switch and Steam - News

Publisher Indienova and developer One Gruel Studio announced the 90s survival horror game, Heaven Dust, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and PC via Steam on February 27 for $7.99. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 at a later date.

Here is an overview of the game:

A love letter to classic 90s survival horror games and all gamers who really love video games.

When you awake, you find yourself in a mansion, where was the secret research center, is now a maze full of horrible zombies and deadly traps. You’ll have to escape by overcoming your fears, collecting items, solving innovative puzzles and revealing the cruel truth.

In 1970, a scientific investigation team found a new virus in the blood samples from a primitive tribe called “Torkue” in New Guinea.

Some scientists think it will help to reveal the secret of immortality and they called it “Heaven Dust.”

It turns out that it’s not really a gift from Heaven, it opens the gate to hell instead.

After the research center in New Guinea was destroyed in an accident related to the mutant virus, they brought “Heaven Dust” to the USA, then the researches were carried out entirely by their subsidiary company StarDust.

A disaster is just unfolding…

Key Features:

Thrilling and immersive exploration-horror experience!

Challenging story-integrated puzzles!

A hopeless story with different endings. Maybe there is a good one.

We try to keep the best things together you will expect to find in a small package.

