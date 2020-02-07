Report: PS5 and Xbox Series X Launches Could be Impacted Due to Coronavirus - News

Many of the world's consumer electronics are manufactured in China, including video game consoles. With the outbreak of the coronavirus in China it is currently impacting electronic manufacturing and if it lasts long enough could affect the launches of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, according to a report from Business Insider.

Foxconn, the company that produces the iPhone, has had to quarantine workers."The [coronavirus] situation in China could affect the planned production schedule" for the next iPhone, according to one supply chain.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X could be supply constrained or outright delayed due to the coronavirus. It depends how long the outbreak lasts for and if it keeps spreading.

"The video game sector is currently manufacturing, or beginning to, a once-in-several-years' product generation change for the 2020 holiday season," reads a note from Jefferies Group. "If [company] shutdowns exceed a month or so, game schedules will be delayed. New consoles may likewise suffer supply issues from a prolonged disruption, ahead of their Fall 2020 planned launches."

"[As much as] 30-50 percent of art creation in western games is done in China," according to the note. When it comes to hardware nearly 100 percent of the manufacturing is done in China.

Nintendo this week did issue an apology about the delays in the production and shipment of the Nintendo Switch due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.





"Due to the current outbreak of the new coronavirus infection, it is expected that production and shipment delays will be inevitable for peripheral devices such as the Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con produced in China for the Japanese market. Was. Similarly, shipments of the currently out-of-stock “Ring Fit Adventure” are expected to be delayed," said Nintendo in their apology.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will continue to work to deliver products as soon as possible while keeping an eye on the effects of the new coronavirus infection."

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to launch in Holiday 2020.

