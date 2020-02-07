Rumor: New Assassin's Creed and Far Cry Games to Release by March 31, 2021 - News

/ 416 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it plans to release five AAA titles by March 31, 2021. Three of those games will release from October to December, 2020, and the other two will release from January to March, 2021.

It has been confirmed that three of those five titles will be Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Kotaku news editor Jason Schreier via Twitter says the other two unannounced games are new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry Games.

A new Assassin's Creed game has been long rumored to take place in the early 1000s and set in Denmark, southern Sweden and Norway, as well as parts of Ireland and England. The main protagonist will be a male Danish Viking. There is no female protagonist option this time. The focus of the story will be on the Saxon Kingdoms.

Anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed. Sorry! (Itâ€™s AC and Far Cry.) https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020

This should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Ubisoft.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles