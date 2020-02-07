Rumor: New Assassin's Creed and Far Cry Games to Release by March 31, 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 416 Views
Ubisoft announced it plans to release five AAA titles by March 31, 2021. Three of those games will release from October to December, 2020, and the other two will release from January to March, 2021.
It has been confirmed that three of those five titles will be Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine.
Kotaku news editor Jason Schreier via Twitter says the other two unannounced games are new Assassin's Creed and Far Cry Games.
A new Assassin's Creed game has been long rumored to take place in the early 1000s and set in Denmark, southern Sweden and Norway, as well as parts of Ireland and England. The main protagonist will be a male Danish Viking. There is no female protagonist option this time. The focus of the story will be on the Saxon Kingdoms.
Anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed. Sorry! (Itâ€™s AC and Far Cry.) https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020
This should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Ubisoft.
6 Comments
With the passing reference to Splinter Cell, that series hasn't had a release this generation. Starting to think it's not going to see the light of day again.
Hello, Darkness, my old friend...
At this point it's not a rumour considering Ubisoft's yearly releases.
There wasn't an AC last year in 2016 or 2019. Far Cry also missed 2015 and 2017 and probably will miss 2020 too. So it's not a complete guarantee there will be one each year. This rumoured Far Cry would presumably launch Feb 2021.
In 2016 the Assassin's Creed Chronicles games were released.
2019 had Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered.
So AC is a yearly series. Not sure about Far Cry.
Far Cry did have a 2019 release - Far Cry New Dawn. But assuming it is set for an early 2021 release then 2020 will have no entry.
