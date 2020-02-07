Fairy Tail Game Delayed to June - News

Publisher Koie Tecmo and Gust have delayed the release of Fairy Tail game from March 15 to June 25 in Europe and Japan, and June 26 in North America. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam.

"I am truly sorry for Fairy Tail‘s delay, and the inconvenience caused to our fans, partners, and stakeholders who are looking forward to this title. Please allow us to take further time to polish the game to ensure it is as high quality as possible, so we can offer you a truly immersive experience," said producer Keisuke Kikuchi.

"We will be working hard to enhance the magic effects, event scene effects, improving the game balance, and more! We will talk about the improvements in more detail in the coming months. This delay will allow us to ensure we provide you a much more satisfying game. Thank you for your understanding."

Here is an overview of the game:

Demons, dark wizards, dragons, and cats—players will find it all as they start your journey in the land of Fiore. In Fairy Tail, wizards play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia, as well as other eccentric members of the Fairy Tail mage guild, on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. Gust Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima, promising a faithful recreation for the Fairy Tail world and its unusual inhabitants; including everything from magic to its iconic characters.

