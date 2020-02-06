PlayStation Store Critics Choice Sale Discounts Games Up to 60% Off - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony is running a Europe PlayStation Store Critics Choice sale starting today that discounts games up to 60 percent off. The sales runs until Wednesday, February 19.

Games discounted include critically acclaimed PS4 titles, including Death Stranding, FIFA 20, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Check out the complete list of discounted games below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles