PlayStation Store Critics Choice Sale Discounts Games Up to 60% Off - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 291 Views
Sony is running a Europe PlayStation Store Critics Choice sale starting today that discounts games up to 60 percent off. The sales runs until Wednesday, February 19.
Games discounted include critically acclaimed PS4 titles, including Death Stranding, FIFA 20, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Check out the complete list of discounted games below:
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – ULTIMATE EDITION
- BATTLEFIELD V and EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Bundle
- Battlefield™ V Year 2 Edition
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Battle Pass Edition
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control Season Pass
- Control Standard Edition
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Champions Edition
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition
- Far Cry® New Dawn
- Far Cry®5
- God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- HITMAN™ 2
- HITMAN™ 2 – Gold Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
- Overwatch® Legendary Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 4 Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last. Deluxe Edition
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.