Gears of War Studio Head Rod Fergusson Leaves Microsoft to Join Blizzard to Oversee Diablo - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Rod Fergusson, studio head at the Gears of War developer The Coalition and producer on the franchise for over 15 years, announced via Twitter he has left the company. Fergusson said he will be joining Blizzard in March to oversee the development of the Diablo franchise.

He most recently oversaw the development and release of Gears 5. Developer The Coalition is currently in the pre-production phase of the next Gears game.

"I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life," said Fergusson. "But now it’s time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can’t wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28."

"Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise," he added. "Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all."





I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life. But now it’s time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can’t wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28. pic.twitter.com/Az5w0B631i — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

Starting in March, I will join Blizzard to oversee the Diablo franchise. Leaving is bittersweet as I love our Gears family, the fans, and everyone at The Coalition and Xbox. Thank you, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with you all. pic.twitter.com/0FuO3RFYSQ — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) February 5, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles