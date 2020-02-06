Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package Retail Release Launches March 17 in North America for PS4 - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will release the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package at retail for the PlayStation 4 in North America on March 17 for $49.99.

The collection includes Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far and Kingdom Hearts III. Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far itself includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue.





Here is an overview of the game:

Join Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they embark on a journey to stop the darkness from overtaking the universe. Wield the magical weapon known as the Keyblade in epic battles alongside iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Jump into action with spectacular team-up moves and powerful magic spells to save beloved Disney and Pixar worlds! The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package includes:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Kingdom Hearts Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage– Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III (does not include “Re Mind” downloadable content)

Key Features:

Includes 10 Magical Kingdom Hearts experiences–a perfect way to begin the legendary Kingdom Hearts series.

Travel to beloved Disney and Pixar worlds to defend them from the evil Heartless.

Unlock the power of the Keyblade and team up with Final Fantasy, Disney, and Pixar characters in the ultimate battle against darkness.

Test your battle skills with multiple combat possibilities, including powerful spells and team-up attacks.

Uncover the Dark Seeker Saga and learn about the legendary Keyblade Masters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles