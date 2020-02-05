Persona 5 Royal, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and New Sakura Wars Sold Below Expectations - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 651 Views
SEGA has released their earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020. The third quarter included the 2019 holiday season, which ran from October to December.
SEGA in the report said sales of three of their new releases were below expectation. This includes Persona 5 Royal, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and New Sakura Wars.
Persona 5 Royal and New Sakura Wars both launched exclusively in Japan during the quarter. That could be part of the reason sales did not meet SEGA's expectations. Persona 5 Royal will release for the PlayStation 4 in the west on March 31, while New Sakura Wars will launch in the west in Q2 2020.
Existing games "performed solidly" and exceeded their forecast. Operating income decreased year-over-year to the expenses of launching new games.
eh, re-releasing games with slightly more content for full price is a shitty practice so Persona 5 Royal deserved to flop. The Olympics don't start for another 5 months, so a game based on them releasing so early shouldn't have been expected to do that well. Should've at least released in 2020...
Not to mention that they are still putting a ton of DLC for Royal rather than it being a complete game.
They god somewhat blindsided by P5's success. But P5R is nonetheless just a re-release of a JRPG on a single platform. The market's not as big as they may want it to be for that kind of release.
Persona 5 was my first Persona game and I loved it but yea I would never buy it for full price again just for some additional content. I barely ever purchase DLC to begin with.
- +2
Maybe, just maybe they can make games multiplatform? Just a suggestion.
Mario & Sonic is basically a good game, but the missing championship mode and the annoying music are killing it.