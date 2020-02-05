Persona 5 Royal, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and New Sakura Wars Sold Below Expectations - News

posted 8 hours ago

SEGA has released their earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2020. The third quarter included the 2019 holiday season, which ran from October to December.

SEGA in the report said sales of three of their new releases were below expectation. This includes Persona 5 Royal, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and New Sakura Wars.

Persona 5 Royal and New Sakura Wars both launched exclusively in Japan during the quarter. That could be part of the reason sales did not meet SEGA's expectations. Persona 5 Royal will release for the PlayStation 4 in the west on March 31, while New Sakura Wars will launch in the west in Q2 2020.

Existing games "performed solidly" and exceeded their forecast. Operating income decreased year-over-year to the expenses of launching new games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

