Rumor: New Ratchet & Clank Game Will be a PS5 Launch Title - News

posted 47 minutes ago

A new Ratchet & Clank game is in currently in development and it will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5, according to a new rumor. Former industry journalist Colin Moriarty shared the information on his podcast, Sacred Symbols.

The game has been in development at Insomniac Games, who was recently acquired by Sony, according to Moriarty.

"We’re going to get a Ratchet and Clank in-between that [Spider-Man 2018 and its sequel) on PlayStation 5," said Moriarty. "I feel like that’s going to be a launch game, the Ratchet and Clank game that’s long been in development at Insomniac."





The last game in the franchise, Ratchet & Clank, was a reboot of the franchise and launched in April 2016, alongside the movie. The new game could possibly be a continuation of the reboot.

