Rockstar Games Co-Founder Dan Houser Leaving the Company on March 11

Rockstar Games vice president and co-founder Dan Houser will be leaving the company on March 11, announced parent company Take-Two.

"After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company," said Take-Two Interactive in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

"Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects."





Dan Houser's writing credits include the two Red Dead Redemption games, Grand Theft Auto V, Bully, and Max Payne 3.

He has been on break from the company since spring 2019, which follows the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and a period of patches to the core game.

