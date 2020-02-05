Dragon Quest Tact Announced for iOS and Android - News

/ 99 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix has announced tactical RPG, Dragon Quest Tact, for iOS and Android. It will be a free-to-play title with microtransaction. The game will launch in Japan in 2020. No release window was given for the west.

Dragon Quest Tact is a tactical RPG where players command and battle monsters from the Dragon Quest series. The combat features a turn-based command battle system and the monsters will battle on top of a map made of squares.

The main staff of the game includes the following:

General Director: Yuji Horii

Yuji Horii Monster Design: Akira Toriyama

Akira Toriyama Music: Kouichi Sugiyama

Kouichi Sugiyama Developer: Aiming

Aiming Planning and Production Square Enix

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles