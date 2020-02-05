EVO 2020 Lineup Revealed - News

The Evolution Championship Series has announced the lineup of games for EVO 2020, which runs from July 31 to August 2 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

EVO is the "biggest, most hype and most prestigious fighting game tournament in the world."

Here is the official lineup of games:

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

Samurai Shodown (PS4)

Soulcalibur VI (PS4)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4)

