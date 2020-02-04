Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update and Steam Version Launches April 6 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks announced the Fallout 76 Wastelanders update will launch for all available platforms on April 7. On the same day the game will also release on Steam.

View the Wastelanders trailer below:





Here is an overview of the Wastelanders update:

New Main Quest and Revamped Original Main Quest – Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest as well as a revamped original main quest line–with friends or solo–starting from the moment you leave Vault 76. New and veteran players alike will take on new missions, explore new locations and fight with (or against) the new faces that have made their long-awaited return to West Virginia.

– Uncover the secrets of West Virginia by playing through an all-new main quest as well as a revamped original main quest line–with friends or solo–starting from the moment you leave Vault 76. New and veteran players alike will take on new missions, explore new locations and fight with (or against) the new faces that have made their long-awaited return to West Virginia. Human NPCs – Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents.

– Befriend or betray new neighbors who have come to rebuild, and experience Appalachia through the eyes of its residents. New Creatures and Gear – Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor.

– Take down newly mutated creatures finding their way to the region and earn the highest tier of weapons and armor. Choices and Reputation – Alter the fates of those you meet with classic dialogue trees. Decisions affect your standing with each faction through an all-new reputation system.

Fallout 76 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

