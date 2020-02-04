Dreams Early Access Players Unlock the Full Game 3 Days Early - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Media Molecule announced Early Access players for Dreams will be given access to the full game three days ahead of release on February 11 at 4am PT / 7am ET.

The full game will add the Art’s Dream. It is a new game from Media Molecule featuring point-and-click, platforming, shooting, and more. Designers will also be given access to Art's Dream creator kits, which includes sets of noir, sci-fi and fantasy creations made by Media Molecule.

Dreams will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 14.





Thanks IGN.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles