Phantasy Star Online 2 North American Release Headed to Steam - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Phantasy Star Online 2 North American release for Windows PC has been confirmed it will release for Steam and Windows 10, according to the online manual.





Read the Game section of the manual below:

When the download is complete, you can proceed to launch the game by doing the following:

Steam Open the Steam client and search for “Phantasy Star Online 2” under the “Library” section, then click “Play.” If you opted to create a desktop shortcut, simply double click on the shortcut to launch the game.

Windows 10

Open the start menu and search for the “Phantasy Star Online 2” app shortcut.



If you opted to create a desktop shortcut, simply double click on the desktop shortcut.

Phantasy Star Online 2 first released for Windows PC in 2012, PlayStation Vita in 2013, PlayStation 4 in 2016, and Nintendo Switch in 2018. All these releases were in Japan only. The western r elease has only been confirmed for the Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in the west in spring 2020.

A closed beta for the Xbox One version runs from February 7 to 9.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles