Metroid Prime 4 Developer Hires Former EA Art Director

Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios has hired former EA art director Jhony Ljungsted, according to MCVUK. Ljungsted previously worked on AAA games like Battlefield 5, Medal of Honor, and Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst.

Retro Studios has also recently hired former Halo lead character artist Kyle Helfey, and Stephen Dupree, the lead designer of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

Nintendo's Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinya Takahashi in January 2019 said development on the game was not meeting expectations and had been restarted from scratch at Retro Studios. The game as originally announced in June 2017 at E3.

It was recently spotted that Czech online video game retailer Super Gamer has listed the game for an October 30, 2020 release.

