Daemon X Machina Launches for Steam on February 13 - News

/ 301 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher XSEED Games announced Daemon X Machina will launch for Windows PC Steam on February 13. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. Pre-orders include a 20 percent discounts off the regular price of $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99. The game will also be 10 percent off during the launch week.

Those who pre-purchase the game or buy it in the first month will get exclusive bonuses such as an Arsenal mech, character Outer suits, and a weapons set.

The Windows PC version of the game will feature improved visuals, customization options, and support for gamepads as well as keyboard and mouse.

View the Steam launch date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

You are an Outer, a new breed of human being that appeared in the aftermath of the Moonfall calamity. As a mercenary for the Orbital organization, you are on the front line of a desperate war for humanity’s survival against the Immortals—corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators. Piloting a fully customizable mech known as an Arsenal, you must team up with mercenaries like yourself and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all. But be careful—in a war fought by mercenaries, today’s allies can become tomorrow’s enemies.

From the visionary minds of Kenichiro Tsukuda and trailblazing mech designer Shoji Kawamori comes a new generation of high-speed mech action combat.

Key Features:

Soar across the battlefield and engage in frenetic, high-stakes mech combat against corrupted machines and gargantuan Colossal Immortals.

Fully customize your Arsenal mech with a variety of weapons and parts to your exact specifications.

Salvage defeated enemies for parts and weapons, which you can use on the fly on the battlefield.

Customize your player avatar with a variety of cosmetic options. Go under the knife and receive extensive body modifications to learn new skills at the cost of your human appearance.

Team up with players in online Co-op Mode to destroy bosses, or take on Exploration Missions together to map Immortal bases and unlock powerful gear.

Battle other players in one-versus-one or two-versus-two Versus Mode and climb the leaderboard rankings to become the top mercenary.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles