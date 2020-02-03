Nintendo: PS5 and Xbox Series X Won't Have a Significant Impact on Switch Sales - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking in a recent Q&A said the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year won't have a significant impact on the sales of the Nintendo Switch.

The reason for this is that there is a different target audience between the Switch and the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

"We will explain the specific figures for the next fiscal year in our next fiscal year announcement, but I think there will certainly be a change in the environment as new products of our competitors appear," said Furukawa. "We do not believe that the business trends of other companies will have a significant impact on our business."





PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020. By the time the next generation consoles launch the Switch will be three and a half years old.

Nintendo has shipped over 52 million Switch units since it launched in March 2017, with 10.82 million units shipped during the holiday 2019 quarter.

