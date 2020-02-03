Nintendo Says Switch Can Have a Longer Life Cycle Than Previous Nintendo Consoles - News

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 and has been a huge success for the company. Nintendo has shipped over 52 million Switch units worldwide and is on track to surpass the lifetime sales of the NES later this year.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking in a recent Q&A said he expects the Nintendo Switch to have a longer life cycle than previous Nintendo consoles. The standard life cycle of a Nintendo console is around 5 to 7 years.

The Nintendo Switch will soon have been on sale for three years," said Furukawa. "We feel it is a different kind of console than the ones we have previously released.

“In addition to the flagship Switch model, we also released the Nintendo Switch Lite which can only be played as a handheld. This allows the user to choose a console to fit their lifestyle. We are also looking into the current market and feel there are many different ways to think about future console development.

"On the other hand, software is also very important. So in the short term, while the Nintendo Switch install base continues to expand, we must place a lot of focus on that. By placing our main focus on the Nintendo Switch, we feel we can have a very different (longer) hardware life cycle than previous Nintendo consoles."

"The most important thing [for us] is whether we can maintain the momentum of Nintendo Switch," he added. "In addition to continuously introducing new software, we believe that it will be very important to continue our efforts to sell titles that we have released so far."

Thanks Video Game Chronicle.

