Steam Sets New Record with 18.8 Million Concurrent Users - News

Valve's Windows PC digital store, Steam, has set a new record with 18,801,944 concurrent players, which was set over the weekend, according to SteamDB.

The new record is up from the previous record of 18.5 million players. However, the total number of people playing games were 1.2 million lower with the new record.

.@Steam has broken its record for most concurrently online users that was held for two years. Previous record was 18,537,490 users. It's still increasing!



But there's about 1 million less players actually in-game (â‰ˆ5.8mil vs â‰ˆ7mil two years ago).https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 — Steam Database (@SteamDB) February 2, 2020

Valve's next game, Half-Life: Alyx, will launch for Windows PC via Steam in March 2020.

