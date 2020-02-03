Quantcast
Steam Sets New Record with 18.8 Million Concurrent Users

by William D'Angelo , posted 50 minutes ago / 160 Views

Valve's Windows PC digital store, Steam, has set a new record with 18,801,944 concurrent players, which was set over the weekend, according to SteamDB.

The new record is up from the previous record of 18.5 million players. However, the total number of people playing games were 1.2 million lower with the new record.

Valve's next game, Half-Life: Alyx, will launch for Windows PC via Steam in March 2020.

3 Comments

KingofTrolls
KingofTrolls (44 minutes ago)

Almost 19 people using Steam right now. Amazing.

JRPGfan
JRPGfan (16 minutes ago)

That last 19th guy, was only 0.8 of a person :)
Seriously title should make it clear that its talking about millions of users, its not enough to just write 18.8.

JRPGfan
JRPGfan (15 minutes ago)

And your ironic post, KingsofTrolls got the job done. It now mentions millions.

