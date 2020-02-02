New Bungie Game Features 'Lighthearted and Whimsical Characters' - News

/ 269 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

A job listing for an Incubation Art Director at Bungie has revealed the developer is working on a new game that features "lighthearted and whimsical characters."

Bungie is best known for developing the Halo franchise from 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved to 2010's Halo: Reach before becoming an independent studio and developing the Destiny franchise.

Read the description for the job listing below:

Are you on a mission to create games that bond players together into deeply invested communities? Would you like to work on something comedic with lighthearted and whimsical characters? Do you think a lot about how art impacts gameplay, how character design can enable fan cosplays, or how character poses and environments speak to different cultures all around the world? As the Incubation Art Director, you will define the look of a new Bungie IP and work on all aspects of art to guide a prototype on the path to production. Most importantly, you will work with a fun, dedicated, and passionate cross-discipline team devoted to making a new franchise at Bungie.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles