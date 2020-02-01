PS4 Software Sell-Through Estimated at 1.181 Billion - News

Sony has shared their own estimated sell-through of PlayStation 4 software worldwide. The estimated sell-through rate for December 31, 2019 has increased from 1.150 billion to 1.181 billion. The first estimate was done on January 7, 2020 and the second on January 31. The increase was due to the "result of an effort to increase accuracy of estimated figures used in previous announcements."

Software estimates for December 31, 2018 also saw an increased as Sony looked to make their estimates more accurate. At the end of 2018 the estimates increased from 876 million to 924 million.

"Actual figures of PS4 software titles sold through retailers and PlayStation Store. Actual figures are estimated figures based on SIE research," noted Sony. Add-On content is not included in the figures.





