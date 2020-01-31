Taipei Game Show Postponed Due to Coronavirus - News

The organizers of the Taipei Game Show 2020 announced it has postponed the annual event. It was originally going to take place next week, February 6 to 9.

The show will now take place this summer. The location remains unchanged at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The time and dates will be revealed over the upcoming days.





Read the message from the organizers of the Taipei Game Show below:

2020 Taipei Game Show was originally scheduled to take place on Feb. 6 – Feb. 9. However, due to the serious outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus, we have decided to postpone the event to this summer. The location remains unchanged at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. The specific time and date will be announced in the upcoming days by the organizing committee. Taipei Game Show is one of the iconic annual networking events. With that in mind, W.H.O. has declared a global emergency as Wuhan coronavirus spreads. Considering mass gatherings like Taipei Game Show increase the chance of cluster infections, the organizing committee has decided to steer away from such unthinkable risks. We sincerely ask for exhibitors’ understanding of such a major decision. The detail of the execution on the postponement will be carefully discussed and will be announced in the upcoming days. The organizing committee is paying close attention to the announcements from Taiwan CDC. Once again, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of your understanding and cooperation. We wish you safe and healthy. Thank you.

