Nintendo: 'We Have No Plans to Launch a New Nintendo Switch Model During 2020' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 572 Views
Nintendo announced during their latest financial results briefing has no plans to release a new Nintendo Switch model in 2020.
"Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base," said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa. "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020."
The original Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the handheld-only version, the Switch Lite, launched in September 2019.
19 Comments
That's good to hear. I'm no fan of mid generational upgrades.
I'm not a fan of mid generational upgrades either, but I think a Pro model would help sales assuming it released at $300 and the OG Switch dropped to $225 or $250 with Lite down to $150.
But then again maybe just the price cut would help sales equally. It would be nice to see BOTW 2 drop with an upgraded Switch though.
I'd rather have a new console generation to be honest. Mid generational upgrades separate the playerbase, but you are probably correct - they are likely very profitable.
@SuperJortendo Also sorry for the off-topic question, but how do you make paragraphs like you did in this comment section?
@Zenos On PC it's same as anywhere else, just use enter. However I think on mobile this doesn't work and the paragraphs get removed for some reason. Are you using mobile?
Test!
@Barkley Thanks for the reply. I'm on PC usually.
For some reason it doesn't seem to work on initial comments, but sometimes works on replies. Oh, well.
i think that's fair. Switch pro, XL or whatever it is makes more sense next year imo. i still expect sales this year to be flat or slighly up, and next year it'll have a nice hold.
Nintendo really makes the worse hardware. I'm done with them. Sold everything. PC and Xbox only until Nintendo gets their head out of their .... Releasing the Switch Lite and intentionally sabotaging it so you can't connect it to the TV (so we have to pay $400 CAD for a $50 Roku to play Nintendo games) was the last straw for me last year.
As I previously said to some guy in here, no Switch Pro this year, if Switch Pro even exists it's coming in 2021 with really powerful and efficient Nvidia chip.
Probably a Turing or Ampere chip.
If nintendo were to release another switch revision (that would never be called switch pro), it wouldn't use those gpus.
Why not Nu-13? What then?
Because there's no benefits in making a hardware revision a lot mor expensive.
You make little sense. Maxwell was already old in 2017 and it's been 3 years, will be 4 years in 2021. How is Turing expensive again?
Maxwell is 2014 architecture, Turing is 2018 architecture and it could use something on par with GTX 1650 which is a very cheap GPU today.
It would both be more expensive than it should and provide power that will go unused.
I disagree, GTX 1650 will be super cheap entry level chip, Could sell more powerful Switch for $300 or $350 in 2021 no problem.
