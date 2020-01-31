Nintendo: 'We Have No Plans to Launch a New Nintendo Switch Model During 2020' - News

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo announced during their latest financial results briefing has no plans to release a new Nintendo Switch model in 2020.

"Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base," said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa. "Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020."

The original Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the handheld-only version, the Switch Lite, launched in September 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

