Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders Launches Q1 2020 for Steam - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Blueside announced the real-time strategy / third-person action hybrid game, Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders, will launch for Windows PC via Steam in Q1 2020. The game first launched for the original Xbox in October 2004.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Head into battle and fight for control of Bersia once more as either the Human Alliance or the Dark Legion. Fan favorites return to the fray including Gerald, Kendall, Leinheart and the terrifying Renier. Command legions on the battlefield while simultaneously laying waste to the enemy with your favorite hero.

Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders includes epic strategic and real-time tactics where any hero can turn the tide of battle. Players can level up their characters with powerful items and abilities as well as purchase an armory full of devastating weapons and upgrades for their troops.

Key Features:

Incredible real-time strategy – Battlefield conditions, weather, and decision-making all contribute to the outcome of the battle. Players must think with haste and precision as their numbers dwindle.

– Battlefield conditions, weather, and decision-making all contribute to the outcome of the battle. Players must think with haste and precision as their numbers dwindle. Build the perfect army – With more than 100 warriors, players can build and assign roles for their troops going into war. Characters can level up and equipment can be upgraded to ensure armies are first-class.

– With more than 100 warriors, players can build and assign roles for their troops going into war. Characters can level up and equipment can be upgraded to ensure armies are first-class. Turn the tide of battle – Heroes can change the outcome of battles in epic, player-controlled moments.

– Heroes can change the outcome of battles in epic, player-controlled moments. Witness a war through four unique perspectives – Players can choose between two human nations and two Dark Legion nations to experience completely different plots of the game.

– Players can choose between two human nations and two Dark Legion nations to experience completely different plots of the game. Keyboard and mouse support – A new method of controlling the battlefield is available to PC players.

– A new method of controlling the battlefield is available to PC players. Full Gamepad support

HD graphics – Gorgeous high-definition gameplay.

– Gorgeous high-definition gameplay. Relive your favorite moments from the game with an unchanged authentic port to PC that gives players the experience they had upon release.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles