ESA: 'We are Committed to Keeping E3 at the Level You’ve Come to Expect' - News

/ 268 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), best known for running the annual video game expo E3, in a blog post said they are committed to keeping E3 at the level of quality seen in the past and is listening to feedback.

The ESA didn't provide exact details, however, they did say E3 2020 will be shown through "new streaming and digital programming." They plan to have "surprise guests, amazing stage experiences, access to insiders and experiential zones that delight the senses."

More information will be revealed leading up to E3 2020 in June. E3 2020 registration will start on February 15.

Read the complete blog post below:

We’d like to cut right to the chase. We’ve listened to the feedback of our media partners, attendees and the industry at large. We are committed to keeping E3 at the level you’ve come to expect. You’ll be happy to know that we’re not producing E3 2020 in a vacuum. For E3 2020, we’re collaborating with industry insiders and new creative partners, including the tastemakers at iam8bit, to reinvigorate the show and, frankly, to shake things up. We are well down the path on the development and production of a large, super fun floor experience that celebrates gaming culture in exciting new ways. Without revealing too much right now, here’s a taste: We will be showcasing E3 to the world through new streaming and digital programming while creating gatherings on the show floor that let people do what they love the most… play and celebrate games. We’ll have surprise guests, amazing stage experiences, access to insiders and experiential zones that delight the senses. It will be incredibly inclusive, celebrating all aspects of our industry. Over the next few weeks – and continuing all the way to E3 – we will be revealing more details and will continue to listen and learn. In fact, if you have an idea that you’d like to see come to life at E3, please send it to suggestions@e3expo.com, and we’ll see if we can make it happen. No idea is too large or too small; we want to hear from you. You should also know that we’ve upgraded our media registration process, which received a lot of attention this past summer. Earning back your trust and support is our top priority. That’s why we rebuilt the E3 website with enhanced and layered security measures developed by an outside cybersecurity firm. This included updating our data management processes, including the handling of personally identifiable information, and we will no longer store that data on our site. We have also changed our registration practices and will collect the minimum information necessary to complete your registration. E3 2020 will be a new and revitalized experience for everyone – the many exhibitors committed to the show, the members of the media who have supported us for so many years, and the fans and community that are the heart and soul of video games. Finally, in case you’re wondering, E3 registration will start on February 15th. We’ll have more information on the process in the coming days.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles