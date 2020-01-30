Iron Danger launches March 25 for Steam - News

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Action Squad Studios announced tactical RPG, Iron Danger, will launch for Windows PC via Steam on March 25. The game is also planned for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, however, the release date has yet to be announced.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Iron Danger transports players to a war-torn world inspired by a fusion of nordic mythology, steampunk and tech noir. In order to save the city of Kalevala, you’ll have to find new companions, upgrade their abilities and understand that the river of time does not simply flow in one direction.

When an army of Northlanders invade her village, Iron Danger’s protagonist Kipuna is mortally wounded – saved only by a mysterious crystal creature that grants her the ability to rewind time. With her new-found powers, Kipuna can manipulate the fourth dimension and turn back time up to five seconds in order to change the future. Players can dodge or block attacks that were sure to hit them, strategically adjust their position on the battlefield, choose and time attacks befitting the situation or heal themselves. This gives traditional tactical combat a puzzle-like element, as players can continuously test new approaches and synchronize character actions for the perfect outcome.

Key Features:

Master unique time-rewind mechanics and experience a new take on tactical combat, fusing the best aspects of real-time and turn-based systems.

Utilize highly interactive environments to gain an advantage over your enemies and succeed against impossible odds.

Adventure into a world of steampunk fantasy, meeting unique inhabitants inspired by Finnish folklore.

Fight epic boss monsters on the path to fulfill your destiny.

No grinding! Character progression is balanced throughout your journey.

15-plus hours of gameplay.

