Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Launches for Steam Early Access on February 21 - News

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on February 21. The full release will launch in Q2 2020 for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC, and later in 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The full release will support cross-save functionality.

The Steam Early Access of the game will contain "nearly everything" from the full game. This includes 12 levels, four playable heroes, and "virtually endless" enemies to defeat.

Here is an overview of the game:

The past has been changed! Choose your hero and construct an epic defense to fight off hordes of enemies while you jump into the fray to protect Etheria. Team up with up to four players as you level up, claim legendary loot, and take on the armies of enemies that await you!

Key Features:

Protect The Crystal – Master the Squire, Huntress, Apprentice, and Monk to fight off any enemy that approaches. Build and utilize their arsenal of blockades, towers, traps, and auras to keep the Eternia Crystals safe. The only requirement is to win, but it’s up to you to choose how!

– Master the Squire, Huntress, Apprentice, and Monk to fight off any enemy that approaches. Build and utilize their arsenal of blockades, towers, traps, and auras to keep the Eternia Crystals safe. The only requirement is to win, but it’s up to you to choose how! Party Up – Defending Etheria is better with friends! Bring three of your friends to jump into the fray with you. You can play online, local LAN, or offline 4 player splitscreen. The choice is yours!

– Defending Etheria is better with friends! Bring three of your friends to jump into the fray with you. You can play online, local LAN, or offline 4 player splitscreen. The choice is yours! Make It Rain Loot – Gain a plethora of loot while fighting off waves of foes that approach! Swords, crossbows, staves, polearms, axes, grenade launchers, beam saber, and so much more are yours for the taking.

– Gain a plethora of loot while fighting off waves of foes that approach! Swords, crossbows, staves, polearms, axes, grenade launchers, beam saber, and so much more are yours for the taking. Customize Customize Customize – Everything about Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is chosen by you. The gear you use, the way your hero looks, where you build your defenses, which defenses you build — you are the master of your destiny in Etheria!

