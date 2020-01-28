Nintendo Mobile Games Have Earned $1 Billion Lifetime - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo's mobile games have earned over $1 billion in lifetime revenue from players worldwide on the App Store and Google Play, according to a report from research firm Sensor Tower. The six mobile games from Nintendo have been downloaded a combined 452 million times.

$656 million or 61 percent of the total revenue has come from the strategy RPG, Fire Emblem: Heroes. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp comes in second with 12 percent of the total revenue, followed by Dragalia Lost with 11 percent.

Mario Kart Tour and Super Mario Run, which might be surprising, come in fourth and fifth with $86 million and $76 million earned, respectively. Dr. Mario World accounts for less than one percent of the total revenue with just $4.8 million earned.





Nintendo has found the most success in Japan with $581 million or 54 percent of the total mobile game revenue. The US comes in second with $316 million earned or 29 percent of the total.

Super Mario Run has the most downloads with 244 million (54%), followed by Mario Kart Tour with 147 million (32%). Despite accounting for the majority of revenue, Fire Emblem: Heroes has only four percent of the total downloads.

