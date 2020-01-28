Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 have Sold a Combined 150 Million Units - Sales

Take-Two Interactive announced combined sales for Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 are over 150 million units sold worldwide.

At a minimum 115 million of those sales were for Grand Theft Auto V. Take-Two said the game sold that amount in November, while while Red Dead Redemption 2 at the time had sold 26.5 million units.

Digital sales of of Red Dead Redemption 2 more than doubled in December 2019 thanks to the release of the Steam version. Sales increased from 406,000 units in November to 1 million in December, according to a report from research firm SuperData.





Grand Theft Auto V has been available for years on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and last generation platforms. While, Red Dead Redemption 2 released in November 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and holiday 2019 for Windows PC.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

