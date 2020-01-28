February 2020 Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for February 2020. Two Xbox One games , one Xbox 360 game and one original Xbox game will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 and original Xbox games are playable on Xbox One.





The Games with Gold for February are:

Xbox One

Available for the whole month – TT Isle of Man (normally $59.99)

From February 16 to March 15 – Call of Cthulhu (normally $39.99)

Xbox 360

From February 1 to 15 – Fable Heroes (normally $9.99) (plays on Xbox One)

Xbox

From February 16 to 29 – Star Wars Battlefront (normally $9.99) (plays on Xbox One)

Here is an overview of the games:

TT Isle of Man

Take on the challenge of Snaefell mountain in the motorcycle racing game, TT Isle of Man. All 37.73 miles of the legendary course is faithfully reproduced in this realistic moto-racing title that will challenge your skills and reflexes. Memorize each section and corner each bend to perfection, all while hurtling along at 180 mph.

Call of Cthulhu

Plunge into a world of cosmic horror and creeping madness in Call of Cthulhu. In the official videogame inspired by the classic pen and paper RPG, investigate a family death on an isolated island where nothing is as it seems. Trust no one in a story filled with strange creatures, weird science and sinister cults, set within the iconic universe of H.P. Lovecraft.

Fable Heroes

Get in on the highly addictive, hack-and-slash adventure title, Fable Heroes. As the heroes of Albion, play up to four players, either competitively or in co-op mode, and collect as many gold coins as you can. Defeat familiar foes and new enemies alike in this fresh spin on the beloved franchise and take playful competition to the next level.

Star Wars Battlefront

Experience an all-time classic with Star Wars Battlefront. Participate in memorable battles from the first six Star Wars films as you fight on the front lines with every weapon and vehicle you see at your disposal. Either by yourself or with an army behind you, the choice is yours to topple the Empire or crush the Rebellion. Note: no online gameplay support.

