Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Wants More Focus on Frame Rate Than on Resolution

Microsoft will be launching their next generation home console, the Xbox Series X, this holiday. the console is touted to handle 8K resolution, however, head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Stevivor said he prefers a higher frame rate over a higher resolution.

"We’ve never really tried to limit what developers are trying to do on our platform, whether it’s 60 frames per second on Xbox 360 or people doing 4K, 60 [frames-per-second] now on Xbox One X," said Spencer. "We want to give developers the tools to go try things that they want to go try on any of the hardware platforms and capability can be there for them to go try things.

"I think we’ve reached a point with Xbox One X in the generation where games look amazing, and there’s always work we can do to look more amazing. But I want games to feel as amazing as they look. We don’t have that in today’s generation, mainly because the CPU is underpowered relative to the GPU that’s in the box in order to reach a feel and frame rate and kind of consistency or variable refresh rate and other things that we want.

"As we were looking at the future, the feel of the games was definitely something that we wanted to have more focus on, not just throwing more pixels up on the screen."

