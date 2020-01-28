Yakuza: Like a Dragon Tops 300,000 Units Shipped - Sales

Yakuza series general director Toshihiro Nagoshi announced via the latest Sega Nama broadcast Yakuza: Like a Dragon has shipped over 300,000 units in just two weeks. The figure includes digital sales.

Famitsu figures revealed the game sold 156,993 units first week in Japan at retail.





The game launched in Japan on January 22, and will launch in North America and Europe later this year.

