Monster Hunter Riders announced for iOS and Android

Capcom has announced a new Monster Hunter RPG, Monster Hunter Riders, for iOS and Android. It will launch in Japan this winter as a free-to-play title with microtransactions. You can pre-register for the game on the App Store and Google Play.

Here is an overview of the game:

Story:



A great calamity once attacked this land.

10 dragon rider knights, later called “The Ten Great Dragon Knights,” saved the land from the great calamity.

A new connection was formed between humans and monsters, and several hundred years passed…

But this continent of Felgia, where humans and monsters live in union, is about to once again become engulfed by a dark malice.

About:

The story is set on the continent of Felgia, where humans and monsters live in union. Gather, raise, and combine familiar monsters from the Monster Hunter series with a unique ensemble of riders to form your own party and take on quests.

Combat uses a refreshing command battle system with flashy skills and that you can play smoothly.

The game combines smooth progression with refreshing command battles that employ flashy skills.

Nearly infinite party customization is possible through the combination of various components of monsters and riders.

Rathalos, Zinogre, Nargacuga, Glavenus, and other popular monsters from the Monster Hunter series will appear one after another. More monsters will be added through future updates.

As the leader of the Riders Guild special agency known as the “Dispatch Observation Party,” you will command monsters and riders, and solve the mystery of the dark riders undermining peace in Felgia.

