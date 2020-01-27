Torchlight Frontiers Rebranded as Torchlight III, No Longer Free-to-Play - News

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Echtra Games announced Torchlight Frontiers has been rebranded as Torchlight III. The action RPG will no longer be a free-to-play title and will now be a premium title. The game will focus on linear progression.

Torchlight III will launch for Windows PC via Steam this summer and for consoles "shortly after." A closed alpha will start on January 29.

"When we started developing Torchlight Frontiers, we were focused on creating a shared-world experience," said Echtra Games CEO Max Schaefer. "During development, you often discover what type of product a game was meant to be and we found Torchlight Frontiers was meant to be a true successor to Torchlight I and II.

"Based on this and extensive feedback from our Alpha testers, we decided it was time to take the game back to its roots and model it after the classic Torchlight games that action RPG fans have come to love. We’d like to thank our dedicated player base for supporting us and providing such insightful feedback during early development."

Here is an overview of the game:

When Torchlight III releases on Steam this summer, players will be able to purchase the full game and play however they like (online or off) with access to all playable content. Rather than focusing on horizontal progression, the game shifts back to the familiar linear world structure that was introduced with Torchlight I and II.

Longtime Torchlight fans will be happy to hear that the game features the same mechanics that set the original series apart from other action RPGs on the market. After selecting from Torchlight III’s unique character classes, players will choose a pet to accompany them on their new adventure: a fluffy alpaca, a swift owl or a loyal canine retriever. From there, they will explore forests filled with dangerous creatures and participate in thematic quests to earn powerful rewards.

Key Features:

Travel the Frontier – Explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft loot, use magical maps to enter unknown dungeons, or show off your spoils in town! There’s always something to do in the new frontier.

– Explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft loot, use magical maps to enter unknown dungeons, or show off your spoils in town! There’s always something to do in the new frontier. Build & Upgrade Your Fort – It’s time to rebuild – and that includes you! Enjoy your very own fort, where you can upgrade gear, and renovate your fort to show off to your friends and the world. Build monuments of power, pet stables, and more!

– It’s time to rebuild – and that includes you! Enjoy your very own fort, where you can upgrade gear, and renovate your fort to show off to your friends and the world. Build monuments of power, pet stables, and more! Collect Epic Gear – Whether it’s armor, weapons, dyes, recipes, ember cores, or even new pets…there’s always more to find as you battle through dungeons and take on dangerous foes. Every randomly-generated area can be replayed over and over again since each instance brings different items. Want even more epic gear? Take on a contract to earn Fame and unlock elite items.

– Whether it’s armor, weapons, dyes, recipes, ember cores, or even new pets…there’s always more to find as you battle through dungeons and take on dangerous foes. Every randomly-generated area can be replayed over and over again since each instance brings different items. Want even more epic gear? Take on a contract to earn Fame and unlock elite items. Pets are Back – Fight your way to fame and glory with your loyal companion! Each species comes in a myriad of colors and styles so don’t settle for the first one you find. Make them stronger by adding skills, equip them with gear to make them hardier, and together battle your way through enemies as a team.

– Fight your way to fame and glory with your loyal companion! Each species comes in a myriad of colors and styles so don’t settle for the first one you find. Make them stronger by adding skills, equip them with gear to make them hardier, and together battle your way through enemies as a team. Build Your Hero – With four classes to choose from, utilize class-specific mechanics to maximize your damage and your odds of survival. Gather epic gear and customize your outfit to work with your hero’s unique make-up.

Classes:

Dusk Mage – An enchanter who harnesses the power of light and dark energy to conjure devastating attacks.

– An enchanter who harnesses the power of light and dark energy to conjure devastating attacks. Forged – A powerful robot who relies on an arsenal of weaponry to build up heat and unleash explosive assaults.

– A powerful robot who relies on an arsenal of weaponry to build up heat and unleash explosive assaults. Railmaster – A locomotive savvy powerhouse who steams into combat with a massive hammer and heavily armed battle train.

– A locomotive savvy powerhouse who steams into combat with a massive hammer and heavily armed battle train. ??? – A brand new class which will be revealed soon!

