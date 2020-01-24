Over 10% of Developers are Working on Games for the PS5 and Xbox Series X - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 557 Views
Microsoft and Sony will be releasing their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, this holiday and over 10 percent of developers are currently working on games for those platforms. This is according to GDC who conducted their annual State of the Game Industry survey of 4,000 developers.
11 percent of the developers surveyed said they were working on games for the PS5, while nine percent said they were developing games for the Xbox Series X. 23 percent said their next game would be on the PS5 and 17 percent said their next game would be on the Xbox Series X.
25 percent of developers said the game they are currently working on would release on the PS4 and 23 percent for the Xbox One. 17 percent of developers said their current project would release on the Nintendo Switch and 19 percent were planning their next game for it.
Only five percent of developers plan on releasing their next game as a next generation exclusive. 34 percent said their current project would release on current and next generation consoles.
38 percent said they were interested in the PS5, while 25 percent showed interested in the Xbox Series X. 37 percent showed interest in the Switch.
As for virtual reality and augmented reality, 15 percent said their current project was in VR and 7 percent said AR. 27 percent showed interest in VR and 16 percent had interest in AR. Breaking it down by platform, 27 percent are making games for Oculus Rift, 24 percent for Quest, 20 percent for HTC Vive, 10 percent for PlayStation VR, eight percent for Valve Index, and five percent for Magic Leap One.
Thanks GamesIndustry.
5 Comments
Only 5% are working on an exclusive next gen game.. nothing to see here folks, we already knew that. Majority will focus on cross gen because $$$
Same as this gen in the first 2 years then.
- 0
That's why first party studio should be the frontline to fill the gap, not following others and dictate by third party publisher. First party are the one that introduce the hardware capability and the ones who drives the first sales.
- 0
8th gen is a massive audience and the hardware is capable of handling ambitious projects. At the very least many 9th gen launch games should have better assets, 60 fps and maybe 4K.
"GDC found that PC remains the most popular development platform and looks to maintain this hold comfortably as we enter a new console generation. When asked what platforms their last project had launched on, what their current project was being developed for, and what they planned to make their next project for, over 50% of surveyed developers responded "PC" to each question." Funny that this information is missing here.