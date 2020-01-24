Over 10% of Developers are Working on Games for the PS5 and Xbox Series X - News

Microsoft and Sony will be releasing their next generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, this holiday and over 10 percent of developers are currently working on games for those platforms. This is according to GDC who conducted their annual State of the Game Industry survey of 4,000 developers.

11 percent of the developers surveyed said they were working on games for the PS5, while nine percent said they were developing games for the Xbox Series X. 23 percent said their next game would be on the PS5 and 17 percent said their next game would be on the Xbox Series X.

25 percent of developers said the game they are currently working on would release on the PS4 and 23 percent for the Xbox One. 17 percent of developers said their current project would release on the Nintendo Switch and 19 percent were planning their next game for it.

Only five percent of developers plan on releasing their next game as a next generation exclusive. 34 percent said their current project would release on current and next generation consoles.

38 percent said they were interested in the PS5, while 25 percent showed interested in the Xbox Series X. 37 percent showed interest in the Switch.

As for virtual reality and augmented reality, 15 percent said their current project was in VR and 7 percent said AR. 27 percent showed interest in VR and 16 percent had interest in AR. Breaking it down by platform, 27 percent are making games for Oculus Rift, 24 percent for Quest, 20 percent for HTC Vive, 10 percent for PlayStation VR, eight percent for Valve Index, and five percent for Magic Leap One.

