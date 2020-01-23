Kingdom Hearts Experience Project Xehanort Announced for iOS and Android - News

Square Enix has announced new Kingdom Hearts Experience Project Xehanort for iOS and Android. It will launch in spring 2020 with in-app purchases.

Welcome to the official Twitter page for "Project Xehanort", an all-new KINGDOM HEARTS experience planned for Spring 2020!



Read about our "Guess the Name" Twitter campaign on the Project Xehanort website: https://t.co/G8NEwhmS2Y pic.twitter.com/S5cWIyCdJN — Project Xehanort (@projectxehanort) January 23, 2020

Square Enix is running a Guess the Name Campaign for fans to guess the title of Project Xehanort. Read the rules below:

Guess the Name Campaign!

The Guess the Name Twitter Campaign is here! If you can guess what the name of the upcoming Project Xehanort title, you can win big!

To participate, simply:

Follow our NEW Twitter account @ProjectXehanort

Add in a comment with your guess

Make sure to include the hashtag #KHNameContest

The campaign will end on January 28th, 2020 at 6:59PM PT! 10 winners with the best guesses will win big!

Entry Rules:

Entrants must possess a Twitter account following the official @ProjectXehanort Twitter account.

Entries must follow the instructions listed in the "How to Enter" section above. Entry tweets must not be a duplicate update or otherwise violate Twitter rules for posting.

Only one entry per Twitter account is allowed per day, and entrants may not submit entries through more than one account. Entrants submitting entries through multiple accounts will be ineligible.

Square Enix reserves the right to judge whether or not material is appropriate for public display. Entries which fall under any of the below categories will result in a disqualification: Contains obscenity, vulgarity, discrimination, or any other offensive subject matter Infringes upon copyright/intellectual property, personal credit, privacy, etc. Counter to public order and/or morals Judged to be grossly deviant from the established theme



We will contact winners through the @ProjectXehanort account once the campaign ends. If we are unable to get in contact with a selected winner by 48 hours of initial contact, we will automatically select another winner, so make sure you’re following the official KHUX Twitter account!

For full terms and conditions, please see the official rules.

