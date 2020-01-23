Quantcast
Wasteland Remastered Launches for the Xbox One, PC and Game Pass on February 25 - VGChartz
Wasteland Remastered Launches for the Xbox One, PC and Game Pass on February 25

Wasteland Remastered Launches for the Xbox One, PC and Game Pass on February 25 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 365 Views

Developer inXile Entertainment announced Wasteland Remastered will launch on February 25 via Steam, GOG, and the Windows Store, for the Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.

The game was developed in partnership with Ty the Tasmanian Tiger developer Krome Studios. 

The latest entry in the Wasteland series, Wasteland 3, will launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (26 minutes ago)

Last one I played was epic, bring on the third.

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (5 hours ago)

Very nice, ill be checking this out. Heard great things about it.

  • 0
Spike0503
Spike0503 (13 hours ago)

That's cool. As a huge fan of the original Fallout I've always wanted to try its main source of inspiration but DOS games aren't for me.

  • 0