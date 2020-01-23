Wasteland Remastered Launches for the Xbox One, PC and Game Pass on February 25 - News

Developer inXile Entertainment announced Wasteland Remastered will launch on February 25 via Steam, GOG, and the Windows Store, for the Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.

The game was developed in partnership with Ty the Tasmanian Tiger developer Krome Studios.

The latest entry in the Wasteland series, Wasteland 3, will launch for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on May 19.

You've been asking, and now we can share...



Wasteland Remastered drops in just one more month—February 25 for Windows (Windows Store, Steam, GOG) and Xbox One (with Xbox Game Pass)! pic.twitter.com/qSCqITMRcq — Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) January 22, 2020

