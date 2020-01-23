Check Out the First 30 Minutes of Death end re;Quest 2 - News

Compile Heart has released a new video of Death end re;Quest 2 that showcases the first 30 minutes of the game.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 13. There has been no announcement about a release on the west.

Here is an overview of the game:

Mai the “Papa Killer” heads to the cursed city Liz Shoala, where her only hope and younger sister Sanae lives.

Mai decides to live in a shady women’s dormitory called “Wardsworth” to find her sister Sanae. But not only could she not find her, Sanae is being treated as if she never existed.

Using the power of Arata Mizunashi’s PC and her hacking skills, as well as a single USB stick in her pocket, she starts exploring the cursed city.

This was only the beginning of a new “Rondo of Despair”….

Arata Mizunashi, the missing programming genius. The death of over 20 young girls. And everything “is being watched by Barbos.”

Turn-Based Battles

This game uses a turn-based command battle system. There will be three members in battle, and the order of turns is determined by the speed of each character. At the start of each character’s turn, they are able to move about freely on the field, so you can choose to perform combos with your character, or attack from outside the enemy’s range to keep units safe.

Triact System

The Triact system allows players to take three actions in one turn. Actions include the “Attack,” “Item,” or “Guard” under the “Skill” menu. Selecting multiple of the same skill compounds effects. For example, by chosing “Attack, Guard, Item”, you may attack, put up your guard, and use any item, allowing you to enjoy speedy battles full of strategy in a single turn.

Super Knockback System

The Knockback system that appeared in the first game, where you can send enemies flying to deal additional damage, has been upgraded to the Super Knockback system. By attacking with skills that possess this effect, you can send the enemy even further flying. By aiming your attack and attacking an enemy with a skill that activates a Super Knockback, you can send enemies flying into other enemies to deal damage to multiple enemies at once.

Glitch Mode

Glitch Mode is a strengthening system that grants the user cheat-level ability. Each time a party member touches a curse or is attacked, a curse will contaminate them. If contamination exceeds a certain threshold, characters will transform into “Glitch Mode.” In Death end re;Quest 2, Glitch Mode is even easier to activate, making battle even more exhilarating. When activated, the character’s appearance also changes.

Flash System

While characters can learn skills by leveling up, powerful sills can only be learned through “Flashes” during battle. Try out various actions to gradually learn powerful skills.

Cursed Grounds

On the grounds of the battle area may be bugs that can curse you. By stepping on one of these bugs, various potential effects can be triggered. Since there may be curses that benefit the player, you should make skillful use of these.

