The Witcher on Track to be Netflix's Biggest Season One Series Ever
Netflix in its earnings report letter to shareholders announced The Witcher Netflix series has been a huge success for the company and the IP. The TV series in on track to be the Netflix's "biggest season one TV series ever."
"Through its first four weeks of release, 76m member households chose to watch this action-packed fantasy, starring Henry Cavill," reads the letter. "As a testament to how our hit content can penetrate the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture, the show’s launch drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, and spawned a viral musical hit."
The Witcher Netflix series season two recently entered pre-production. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has seen a jump in active users on Steam reaching a new peak of over 100,000 concurrent players.
This is just incredible! I'm one of those that bought the game after watching the show since it was 75% off. This is so well deserved. The show is stunning and more importantly, Henry Cavill is just exquisite as Geralt. Looking forward to season 2.
Agreed. Didn't enjoy some of the CGI monsters but other than that amazing show. Eagerly awaiting season 2.
Wow, to think that it would have faster viewership growth than Stranger Things season 1, that is just staggering. Safe to say there is very little danger of Netflix cancelling this show before the creator makes all 7 seasons that she said she wants to make.
Ok, did some research and it seems there is a bit of a catch here. Netflix changed their methodology for what a view is since Stranger Things released. Back in those days, at least 70% of one episode of a season had to be viewed by somebody to be counted as a view for the series. Now Netflix only requires 2 minutes of an episode to be watched before it is counted as a view. Netflix reports that views under the new viewership metric are about 30% higher than they were under the old metric. So 76m views for Witcher on the new metric is roughly equivalent to about 58.5m under the old metric. Still a very impressive number though.
