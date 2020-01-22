The Witcher on Track to be Netflix's Biggest Season One Series Ever - News

Netflix in its earnings report letter to shareholders announced The Witcher Netflix series has been a huge success for the company and the IP. The TV series in on track to be the Netflix's "biggest season one TV series ever."

"Through its first four weeks of release, 76m member households chose to watch this action-packed fantasy, starring Henry Cavill," reads the letter. "As a testament to how our hit content can penetrate the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture, the show’s launch drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, and spawned a viral musical hit."

The Witcher Netflix series season two recently entered pre-production. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has seen a jump in active users on Steam reaching a new peak of over 100,000 concurrent players.

