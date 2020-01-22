Xbox Series X Prototype Hardware Image Reportedly Leaked - News

/ 387 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Images of the prototype Xbox Series X have reportedly been leaked online by NeoGAF user CurryPanda. the images were claimed by Thurrott to be real.

The back of the prototype includes two USB ports, an Ethernet port, a power port, an optical audio port, one HDMI port.

View the images of the front and back of the prototype Xbox Series X below:

Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will launch in holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles