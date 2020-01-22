7th Sector launches February 5 for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Sometimes You and developer Sergey Noskov announced the cyberpunk game, 7th Sector, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 5.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to 7th Sector, which is set in a mysterious cyberpunk world. Immerse yourself on this intricate path, solving different puzzles, facing its dangers, and collecting scattered information to discover the story of this world. Gain control over several different characters, each with its own abilities which can help you navigate world’s devices and machinery. Some of the choices and actions done determine the final outcome.

Key Features:

Varied and unique puzzles.

Control several characters.

Immersive soundtrack by “Nobody’s Nail Machine.”

Branching system of four different endings.

Teaser for our new game '7th Sector' is live on official PlayStation YouTube Channel! Oh my! Gonna post more details about the game later today... Stay tuned! ;) https://t.co/BmOR5o1C5M pic.twitter.com/uvFEcPWhE6 — Sometimes You đŽđēđšī¸ (@Pinkerator) January 22, 2020

