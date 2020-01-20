New PS4 Trailer Features The Last of Us Part 2, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Ghost of Tsushima - News

Sony has released a new trailer that features upcoming 2020 games and already released games for the PlayStation 4. The trailer features upcoming AAA titles The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Ghost of Tsushima.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10, The Last of Us Part II will launch on May 29, and Ghost of Tsushima will launch in summer 2020.

