Dying Light 2 Delayed to an Unannounced Release Date

Developer Techland announced it has delayed the release of Dying Light 2 from spring 2020 to an unannounced release date. When it does launch the game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
Read the complete message Techland CEO Pawet Marchewka from below:
To our dedicated community,
It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to date. We know you are awaiting the game eagerly, and we want to deliver exactly what we promised.
We were initially aiming for a spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.
Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued support, patience, and understanding.
—Pawet Marchewka, Techland CEO
Hey Survivors!— Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020
Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7
Dying Light 2 is just one of several games that have been delayed this month. Other delayed games include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Iron Man VR, and Cyberpunk 2077.
4 Comments
Wasn't TLOU2 delayed as well? Kinda hilarious that the beginning of this year was looking crazy good and now pretty much every single game has been delayed. It went from too many good games at once to not enough :D
Feels like the last 2 years were nothing but an excuse to build up hype trains for numerous games. This is why I want the games industry to go back to teasing games 6 months in advance, rather than 2-5 years, and then suffering further delays.
Another generation jumping game.
That's my guess as well. If the game simply needed some extra polish they would have given a new release date or window that was a few months away. The fact they gave no updated window leads me to believe that they are having serious issues getting the game to run on current gen base hardware (likely due to the Jaguar CPU's), and are delaying it to make it next gen, which will take extra time to overhaul the graphics a bit to get it up to next-gen standard.
