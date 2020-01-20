Dying Light 2 Delayed to an Unannounced Release Date - News

Developer Techland announced it has delayed the release of Dying Light 2 from spring 2020 to an unannounced release date. When it does launch the game will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Read the complete message Techland CEO Pawet Marchewka from below:

To our dedicated community, It was a busy year for us as we continued working on our biggest project to date. We know you are awaiting the game eagerly, and we want to deliver exactly what we promised. We were initially aiming for a spring 2020 release with Dying Light 2, but unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision. We will have more details to share in the coming months, and will get back to you as soon as we have more information. We apologize for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans. Please stay tuned, and thank you to our fans around the world for your continued support, patience, and understanding. —Pawet Marchewka, Techland CEO

Hey Survivors!

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

Dying Light 2 is just one of several games that have been delayed this month. Other delayed games include Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Iron Man VR, and Cyberpunk 2077.

