Nintendo Files Patent for Stylus Attachment for Switch Joy-Cons

Nintendo has filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office for an attachment for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons that has a stylus attached to it. The patent was originally filed in June 2019, but was recently discovered by Siliconera.

The attachment for the Joy-Cons has a stylus built right into it, which means you could use the buttons and stylus at the same time.

The patent also describes uses for the stylus attachment in games including touching a box with the pen in game, the game sending feedback to the controller with rumble, and using the stylus to draw on the touch screen. You could also adjust the thickness of the drawing line by pressing buttons on the Joy-Con.

View images of the patent below:

