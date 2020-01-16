Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in December, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tops Charts - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in December 2019 and remains the best-selling console for 2019, according to figures from NPD.

Overall spending on hardware dropped 17 percent year-on-year to $973 million, while spending on software dropped 13 percent to $2,252 million. Overall spending on video games fell 15 percent to $2.98 billion.

"December 2019 tracked spending across video game hardware, software, accessories, and game cards totaled $3.0 billion, falling 15 percent when compared to a year ago," NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. "Full year tracked spending declined 13 percent when compared to 2018, to $14.6 billion."





"Dollar sales of tracked video game software declined 13% in December compared to a year ago, to $1.1 billion, while annual sales dropped 9 percent to $6.6 billion," said Piscatella. "Declines were experienced across all platforms in December, while Switch was the only platform with gains for the year."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game in the US in December, which is its third month in a row at the top of the charts.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best-selling game in the U.S. for the third consecutive month since its October launch," said Piscatella. "And it finishes 2019 as the best-selling game of the year. This is the 11th consecutive year that Call of Duty has been the best-selling franchise."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order remains in second place and is already the best-selling game from Respawn Entertainment.

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order repeats as the second best-selling game of the month," said Piscatella. "And it finishes 2019 as the year’s sixth best-selling title. With only two months in market, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order becomes Respawn Entertainment’s best-selling game of all-time in terms of dollar sales."

MLB The Show 19 is now the best-selling baseball game in US history. Sony plans to bring the franchise to other platforms starting with MLB The Show 21.

"MLB The Show 19 is now the best-selling baseball genre game in U.S. history, said Piscatella. Lifetime full-game dollar sales of MLB The Show 19 have now surpassed those of MVP Baseball 2004, which originally released in March 2004."

Half of the top 20 best-selling games in December 2019 were published by Nintendo. "Luigi’s Mansion 3 finished as December’s fifth best-selling title overall, while ending 2019 as the fourth best-selling title of the year on Nintendo Switch," said Piscatella.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Luigi’s Mansion 3* Pokemon Sword* Mario Kart 8* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Pokemon Shield* Minecraft# Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption II FIFA 20 Just Dance 2020 Need for Speed: Heat The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Party* Ring Fit Adventure

*Doesn’t include digital

#Only includes digital on Xbox and PlayStation

^Steam sales not included

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox One games for December

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8*

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games for December

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Need for Speed: Heat Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 Death Stranding Marvel’s Spider-Man The Outer Worlds

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games for December

Luigi’s Mansion 3* Pokemon Sword* Mario Kart 8* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Pokemon Shield* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Party* Ring Fit Adventure

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo 3DS games for December

Pokemon: Ultra Sun* Pokemon: Ultra Moon* Super Smash Bros.* Mario Kart 7* Super Mario 3D Land* Super Mario Maker* Luigi’s Mansion* Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon* Minecraft* The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D*

