The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Expansion Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Bethesda Softworks has announced the next expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online is called Greymoor. It will launch for Windows PC on May 18, and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2. A Stadia version will release at a later date.

Here is an overview of The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor:

The Dark Heart of Skyrim

An ancient evil emerges from the depths, intent on devouring the souls of Skyrim. A dark tide of monsters rise from Blackreach and threatens to plunge all of Tamriel into darkness.

In the Dark Heart of Skyrim, you can experience a new year-long adventure, beginning with the upcoming Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack and continuing through the Greymoor Chapter and beyond. You can experience the entire massive story in these upcoming releases:

Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack

Greymoor Chapter

Unannounced Q3 DLC dungeon pack

Unannounced Q4 DLC story zone

Keep an eye on for more updates on this new year-long epic soon, starting with Harrowstorm!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Harrowstorm

The Dark Heart of Skyrim storyline begins with the Harrowstorm dungeon DLC, kicking off as soon as this February. Featuring two new dungeons, Harrowstorm has you contend with a supernatural storm in Icereach and explore the depths of Unhallowed Grave. As you discover the dark forces that threaten Skryim, the events of this DLC will lead directly into the Greymoor Chapter.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor

Supernatural harrowstorms plague Western Skyrim, and dark beasts, led by a powerful Vampire Lord, devour souls to further their mysterious plans. In The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, The Elder Scrolls Online’s newest Chapter, you must defend the besieged Nords and uncover the evil behind this monstrous resurgence.

This Chapter brings all-new adventures to The Elder Scrolls Online players, including:

A new zone to explore: Western Skyrim

A gothic main story quest line that ties into the Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure

An intriguing new system: Antiquities

A massive new 12-player Trial: Kyne’s Aegis

New world events: Harrowstorms

New delves, public dungeons, and stand-alone quests

Updates and quality-of-life improvements including a rework of the Vampire Skill Line (free for all ESO players)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is coming to PC and Mac on May 18, and Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 2. You can pre-purchase Greymoor right now for PC, Mac, and Xbox One. Greymoor is coming soon to the PlayStation Store—check this help article for more information.

In addition to this, we are thrilled to announce that Greymoor will be coming to Stadia. Stay tuned for more information about how you can play The Elder Scrolls Online on Stadia in the coming months!

Explore Skyrim Above and Below

In Greymoor, you can return to the snow-swept home of the Nords and explore the region of Western Skyrim. Currently in The Elder Scrolls Online, you adventure along Skyrim’s eastern zones of Eastmarch, Bleakrock, and the Rift, but in this new Chapter, you can explore the other side of the province, including the city of Solitude and the deepest depths of Blackreach, a subterranean world beneath!

As you venture across this new zone, you’ll encounter the hardy Nords who call it home and discover a host of interesting side quests, delves, public dungeons, world bosses, a trial, and the new harrowstorm world events. Enough to keep any intrepid adventurer busy!

A Gothic Tale

As part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure, Greymoor’s main story continues the ominous narrative that begins in the Harrowstorm DLC dungeon pack. In this latest Chapter, you must investigate the evil behind the supernatural storms that have swept across the region.

While Greymoor’s main story is part of the year-long tale, you don’t need to have completed the Harrowstorm DLC to follow and enjoy the adventure. How you choose to experience Tamriel and the Dark Heart of Skyrim is up to you!

Antiquities System

The new Chapter also features the all-new antiquities system. This in-game activity allows you to uncover lost artifacts scattered across Tamriel. As an up-and-coming archaeologist, you can scry the location of ancient relics and excavate them via a series of new minigames.

The relics you can uncover include unique collectibles such as furnishings and mementos, and they are not limited to the new zone, but instead see you travel to every corner of the continent. Tamriel’s hidden history is yours to discover!

Pre-Purchase Greymoor Now

You can pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor now to receive unique rewards at launch, including the Jarl Finery costume, Jarl Crown adornment, Sacrificial Pocket Mammoth pet (actual sacrifice optional), Treasure Maps, a Nightfall Preview Crown Crate, and Experience Scrolls. In addition to this, for digital pre-purchases only, you receive immediate access to the Holdbreaker Warhorse mount!

Greymoor will be available in the following editions:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Standard Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Digital Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Digital Collector’s Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Digital Collector’s Edition Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Physical Collector’s Edition

The Greymoor Collector’s Edition comes with all the pre-purchase bonuses in addition to a host of unique digital goodies. For more information on each version of Greymoor and to find out which one is right for you, review our editions article. Finally, you can pre-purchase Greymoor on our Buy Now page right now!

Uncover the Dark Heart

Monsters emerge from the deeps of Western Skyrim, threatening all of Tamriel in the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure. The new Greymoor Chapter is at the center of this amazing new tale, so keep an eye out for more information regarding the new Chapter and epic storyline in the coming months. Skyrim needs heroes!

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor is coming for PC and Mac on May 18, and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 2. Pre-purchase Greymoor now digitally to receive unique bonus rewards and gain immediate access to the Holdbreaker Warhorse in-game mount (digital only—conditions apply). Don’t miss out!

