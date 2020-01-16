Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite Lands on Switch Next Week - News

Developer FIVE12 Games announced puzzle platform adventure game, Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 24 for $8.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Beautiful levels and a lovable hero take the spotlight in Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite, a 3D side-scroller inspired by both classic and modern platformers. Join the adventure and help Orn save the land, but be warned your journey will not be an easy one.

Key Features:

Art Style: Orn features its own unique art style influenced by Mayan and Japanese culture. The addition of cell shading and the use of hand painted textures creates a unique vibrant art style.

Orn features its own unique art style influenced by Mayan and Japanese culture. The addition of cell shading and the use of hand painted textures creates a unique vibrant art style. Story: A fun engaging story, discover your true purpose and face unimaginable odds, to become the hero of legend.

A fun engaging story, discover your true purpose and face unimaginable odds, to become the hero of legend. Harder and Harder: The more you progress through each chapter the harder they get. Speed, patience, and a good memory are key.

The more you progress through each chapter the harder they get. Speed, patience, and a good memory are key. Special Abilities Frost Rune: Gain the ability to alter lava platforms, but be wary powerful magic often seems easier than it is. Terra Rune: Grow, grow, grow. Use this powerful ability to gain an extra step up, with creation also comes destruction. Darkroot Rune: Darkroot a power gained from piece of Nalu to phase through Dark Stems, however if used for too long Orn will be consumed by dark. Moon Drip: Orn can’t jump without assistance from a stamina fruit, fill up your stamina bar and use your jumps wisely. Should you run out you’ll have to start again.



