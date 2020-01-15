Shenmue III Battle Rally DLC Launches Next Week - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net announced the Shenmue III Battle Rally DLC will launch on January 21 for $7.99 / £6.49 / €7.99. The DLC will release on the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store.

Any who has purchased the Complete DLC Collection will gain access to the Battle Rally DLC on day one.

Hey #Shenmue3 fans - we are very happy to announce that the #BattleRally DLC will launch next week for PS4 & PC on 21 January! Are you ready? 😍 pic.twitter.com/6xmWLAqMma — Shenmue 3 (@Shenmue_3) January 15, 2020

Here is an overview of the DLC:

“Battle Rally” offers fresh gaming activities in a race unlike any other, as contestants engage in head-to-head battles whilst racing their way through the course.

Furthermore, for the first time in Shenmue III players will have the chance to step into the shoes of another protagonist! In addition to playing the hero of our story Ryo Hazuki, players can also choose the treasure-seeking Wuying Ren, and making her first appearance in this game, Ryo’s sparring partner, Wei Zhen.

Cross the finish line in first place to win some truly awesome items!

